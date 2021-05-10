Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 457.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 7.61% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $962,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.17 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

