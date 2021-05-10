Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.69 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,935,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693,749 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,687,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.