Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.69 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,935,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693,749 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,687,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

