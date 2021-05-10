Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 2,538 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

