Field & Main Bank Takes $68,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.23 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 128.97%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

