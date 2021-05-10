Greenleaf Trust Has $796,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

