PGGM Investments Has $9.05 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

