JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $488.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

