Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

