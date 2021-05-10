V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in V.F. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,954,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE VFC opened at $89.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -691.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

