Next Capital Management LLC Sells 46,677 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 288,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 577.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

