Signaturefd LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.50 and a 200 day moving average of $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

