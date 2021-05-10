Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.