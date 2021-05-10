Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $229.48 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

