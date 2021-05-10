McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after buying an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.50 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $108.55 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.53.

