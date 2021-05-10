Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 99 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,935,693. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

