$0.51 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STL opened at $26.17 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

