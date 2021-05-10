Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $247.81 on Monday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total value of $6,823,084.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 986,537 shares of company stock worth $275,913,920. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

