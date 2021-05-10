WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 183.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

