Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.80 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,088 shares of company stock worth $3,168,675 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

