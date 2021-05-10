TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €25.00 by Nord/LB

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG opened at €25.19 ($29.64) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.