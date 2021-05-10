Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $31.65 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

VRSK stock opened at $178.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

