Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $37,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.12.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $378.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $378.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

