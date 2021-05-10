Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

