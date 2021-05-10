Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 13th

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) announced a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
