Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 13th

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) announced a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.