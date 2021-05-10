Roth Capital Raises Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $65.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Fathom during the first quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 44.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 36.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 44.0% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

