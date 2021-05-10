Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.21.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $47,784,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,847,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $26,847,000. Himension Fund purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $21,672,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $12,813,000.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.