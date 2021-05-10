Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after buying an additional 1,124,853 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.