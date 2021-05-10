Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,920 shares during the period. Upwork makes up about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Upwork were worth $51,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $37,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.16 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.