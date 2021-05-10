Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of SWX opened at $70.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

