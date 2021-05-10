Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

