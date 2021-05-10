Intrua Financial LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $254.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.