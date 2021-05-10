VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VECT. SVB Leerink started coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $13.50 on Monday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

