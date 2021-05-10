Smith Salley & Associates Has $18.79 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.