SFE Investment Counsel Has $305,000 Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 91.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 341,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 77,083 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at $937,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

