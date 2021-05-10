SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,225 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $186.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

