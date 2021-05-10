SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.08 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.17% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 326.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter.

EQAL stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

