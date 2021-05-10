SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edison International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

