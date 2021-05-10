SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $228.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

