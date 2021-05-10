Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target at $115.71

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

