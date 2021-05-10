Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $33.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 533.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

