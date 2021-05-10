The Transfer Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $3.99 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.75 or 0.00020272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00039650 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

