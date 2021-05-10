Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Cap of $56.05 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $56.05 million and $1.35 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $693.05 or 0.01196010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00753068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.69 or 1.00126998 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.