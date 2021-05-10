Robert W. Baird Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $500.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $452.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $465.64 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $467.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

