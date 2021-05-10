Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$40.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$40.00 target price by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$38.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

