IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $277.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.55.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $241.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.