Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 227,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.