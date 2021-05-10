Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 18,900 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 98.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $18,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

