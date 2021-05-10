The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 936,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

