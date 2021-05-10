Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 191.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.38 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.