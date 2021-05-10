Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 384,199 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

